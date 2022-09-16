After a weeklong trial in a Bell County courtroom this week, a jury returned a not-guilty verdict on Friday in the case of a man who had been accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 2015.
Roy Antonio Outten, 39, still was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday, even after the verdict, because two other felony charges have not been resolved. His bonds total $20,000, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family or household member by choking and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm, jail records show.
A jury comprised of 11 men and two women, including one alternate juror, was empaneled on Tuesday. The jury heard testimony over the course of three days prior to retiring to deliberate on Friday.
Outten was accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under 10 years old in 2015. The allegation was reported to Killeen police after the girl made an outcry on May 22, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit.
