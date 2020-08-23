Following his visit to Killeen and Fort Hood on Aug. 5 and 6, the Herald sent several questions to Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to gauge what he thought were the highlights of his trip here and how he plans to move forward on his order to review the command climate of Fort Hood.
He made that order earlier this summer in the wake of the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who investigators say was killed in a Fort Hood arms room in late April before her body was discovered near the Leon River in Bell County in late June.
The Herald sent the following questions to McCarthy’s office on Aug. 12, and the Army replied to them on Aug. 20 While McCarthy did not directly answer the questions, as the Herald had requested, his spokeswoman Lt. Col. Driece Harris did. Here is what she said:
What are your overall impressions of how the visit with Killeen community members went? What impressed you most?
Mr. McCarthy was pleased with the opportunity to meet the members of the Killeen community. He was impressed most with their sense of community and willingness to come together as a team.
How did your meetings with Fort Hood soldiers go? What did you hear, and what did you tell the soldiers?
During Mr. McCarthy’s visit to Fort Hood, the secretary met with Soldiers from the rank of Private first class all the way to the general officers and told them that the Army is sending down an independent group of investigators to understand the root causes associated with the rise of felonies, violent acts to better understand why this is happening at Fort Hood. The secretary thought the conversations were incredibly candid. He was eager to speak with Soldiers about issues and how to address them together.
When will the panel for the command climate review you ordered arrive to the Killeen-Fort Hood area? How long will they stay here, and what will they primarily be doing? When do you expect the panel to finish its report?
The Independent Review Panel is scheduled to arrive to Fort Hood near the end of August. The (panel) will examine the command climate and culture at Fort Hood and the surrounding military community to determine whether they reflect the Army’s commitment to safety, respect, inclusiveness, diversity, and freedom from sexual harassment. Additionally, the panel will provide an interim program report by mid-September and a final report by Oct. 30, 2020. Their assessment will include a review of historical data and statistics; interviews with a wide range of Fort Hood personnel; an evaluation of policies, regulations and procedures regarding sexual assault prevention, sexual harassment, equal opportunity and responses to reports of missing Soldiers; an evaluation of leaders’ training, education, abilities and effectiveness; and the command climate at various units and its impact on the safety, welfare and readiness of their Soldiers.
When do you expect the Army investigation of Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s death to be finalized? Can you please briefly explain the process and when and how her family and the American public will be able to understand what happened?
Because this is an ongoing investigation and there is a pending prosecution by the Assistant U.S. Attorney, we cannot release any additional information related to this case at this time. Additionally, I refer you to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command for an explanation of the investigative processes.
Do you support a change to how soldiers can report sex assault or harassment claims by reporting such cases to a third party outside of their chain of command? Why or why not? Is this something the Army can do without action from Congress?
The secretary of the Army is in constant communication with the committees of jurisdiction, and as they go through the National Defense authorization Act. So when the committee bring up amendments like this to add to the bill, the U.S. Army communicates with the committee to best understand the intent of that language. It is important to understand the clarity behind the language so that we know that we can implement it and that it will work in our formations.
