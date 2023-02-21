KEMPNER — One item purchased at a garage sale by a Central Texas resident may have been an explosive device, Kempner officials said in a news release Tuesday morning.
The resident flagged down Kempner Police Chief Eddie Rodriguez while he was on patrol in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 190 around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning concerned about one of the items he purchased from a garage sale.
Rodriguez “determined the item was a potential explosive device,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.
Rodriguez said early Tuesday afternoon after meeting briefly with a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent who arrived at City Hall around midday that the police department and the city would have no further comment but planned to issue an official statement later in the day.
The unidentified ATF agent, who quickly went behind closed doors at City Hall, declined comment, but told Rodriguez that his agency would also issue a statement at some point.
As a result of the discovery Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials closed U.S. Highway 190 in both directions, according to Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson.
The highway reopened a little before noon Tuesday.
Asked why it was necessary to block off U.S. 190 in both directions for a time Tuesday morning, Rodriguez would not elaborate on that or any other details concerning the incident.
“We can’t get into any of that,” he said. “Like I said, everything is being turned over to ATF.”
As far as something like this happening on an otherwise uneventful weekday morning in the city of Kempner, population just over 1,000 residents, Rodriguez smiled and said: “You never know. Police work is an interesting job.”
Multiple agencies responded to Tuesday’s situation, including Kempner Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Hood Explosive Ordinance Disposal Teams.
