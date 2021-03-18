A Chevrolet Tahoe hit and broke a natural gas line along East Stan Schlueter Loop near Lions Club Park Thursday morning, causing officials to divert traffic and evacuate people from the area.
“I’m not sure how the accident happened, but I know he knocked over a fire hydrant and severed a gas line,” said Killeen Police Sgt. Edgar Maceo, who was at the scene. “So that’s why we had to shut down traffic.”
The Tahoe was seen on its side near the Galaxies Express Car Wash on Stan Schlueter. The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the accident, police said. The car wash and a nearby Sonic were temporarily evacuated.
The accident happened at about 9:36 a.m. Thursday. Officials evacuated nearby businesses and rerouted traffic while they awaited Atmos Energy representatives to arrive and shut off the gas line.
Maceo said “it wouldn’t take too long” to clear the accident once the gas leak was under control.
Atmos Energy employees were able to shut off the gas line at the affected area around 10:30 a.m.
East Stan Schlueter Loop between Trimmier Road and Lions Club Park was closed for about an hour.
