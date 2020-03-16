Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas facilities — which includes Boys & Girls Clubs in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Nolanville — are shutting down this week amid coronavirus concerns
In a news release Monday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas said the are closing “based on reports of COVID-19 exposure in the region as well as facility closure responses by regional Independent School Districts all Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Clubhouses and administrative offices will experiences closures.”
The organization is following “school-district closures to ensure our youth and families are at a lower risk of being exposed to this communicable disease,” according to the release.
The following is the closure dates for area Boys & Girls Clubs:
- Boys & Girls Club of Lampasas - March 16-20
- Clements Boys & Girls Clubs (Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville) – March 16-20
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Copperas Cove - March 16-20
- Boys & Girls Club of Gatesville - March 16-20
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Waco - March 16-27
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas Admin. Offices – March 17-20
