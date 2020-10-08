Columbus Day approaches and, as the next national holiday, many area city offices and facilities will be closed or have interruption in services. Some city offices will remain unaffected, however, so reference the listing to see how your area will handle the holiday.
Killeen
City offices will be closed Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day to include the Killeen Community Center, Killeen Animal Shelter and all library branches. All city offices will reopen for normal business hours Oct. 13.
Garbage collection will run on its normal schedule, but the Killeen Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed. Recycling trailers will remain open.
Lions Club Park Family Recreation Center will be open from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 12.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights City Hall will remain open Oct. 12 during normal business hours. The Harker Heights Public Library will also be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. Trash collection will not be interrupted by the holiday and will continue to run on its normal schedule.
Copperas Cove
All city facilities, to include the library and Solid Waste Transfer Station, will be closed Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day and will reopen for normal business hours Oct. 13.
Residential trash collection will not take place Oct. 12 and will be delayed by one day throughout the remainder of the week. Collection for Areas 1 and 2 will take place Oct. 13; Areas 3 and 4 Oct. 14; Areas 5 and 6 Oct. 15; and Areas 7 and 8 Oct. 16. Commercial trash will be collected on its regularly scheduled day.
Fort Hood
There will be a training holiday Oct. 9 and a holiday Oct. 12 resulting in a long weekend for most soldiers in observance of Columbus Day.
Nolanville
City Hall and all city offices will be closed Oct. 12 in observance of the holiday and will reopen as normal Oct. 13. Residents should check with their respective waste collection provider for possible interruptions to the schedule.
Lampasas
City offices and the Lampasas Public Library will remain open Oct. 12 for normal business hours. Trash pick-up will also not be affected by the holiday and will occur as normally scheduled.
Gatesville
City offices will be closed Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day and will reopen as normal Oct. 13. Trash collection services will continue as normally scheduled.
