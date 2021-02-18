H-E-B stores in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove are planning to open from noon to 5 p.m. today, according to the grocery company.
The stores in Temple also plan open at noon.
H-E-B began reducing store hours on Sunday prior to the winter storm that has wreaked havoc in the area.
Stores in Belton and Gatesville will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
The H-E-B store hours update does not include the Lampasas store.
For those braving the road conditions to reach the stores, customers may notice a lower than normal stock of items on the shelves.
"We are limited on a lot of product right now in all of our stores. When customers go to shop, they will see the outcome of not receiving trucks for a number of days," a company spokesperson said. "Our Warehouse and Transportation teams have worked tirelessly to get product to stores. But we are at the mercy of the weather and road conditions. We hope to get product to stores as soon as the road conditions allow."
The company said it is working hard to get back to normal as soon as possible.
H-E-B has also implemented product limits on various items to ensure customers can purchase the products they need.
At the H-E-B in Harker Heights Thursday morning, the gas pumps were operational, however, a sign posted on them said only premium gas was available, and customers had to pay at the pump.
Other gas stations have reported they are low or sold out of gas.
