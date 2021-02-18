While no more freezing rain is the forecast, Killeen area roads remained covered in ice Thursday.
Traffic was still slow on Interstates 14 and 35 between Killeen and Temple, which had been serviced with sand by Texas Department of Transportation. Lots of patchy snow and ice remained on the interstates Thursday morning, while residential and other streets still had thick ice leaving them very hazardous and slippery.
Parking lots in the Killeen-Temple area were also very slippery.
