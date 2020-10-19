The assistant city manager for the city of Killeen has submitted his resignation.
David Ellison will no longer be the assistant city manager in Killeen effective Dec. 1 after submitting his resignation Monday morning, according to City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine.
Ellison assumed the position in Jan. 2019 when he was appointed by then city manager Ron Olson.
Ellison has more than 20 years of municipal experience with multiple assistant city manager assignments. He was also the interim city manager from Oct. 2019 to Nov. 2019 when the city council named James “Kent” Cagle the city manager of Killeen.
Ellison’s salary as assistant city manager was just over $148,000, according to Shine.
(1) comment
Would be nice to know the reason behind him leaving?
I have a hypothesis, and have a feeling it may lead to a theory.
