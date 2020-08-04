A boil water notice went into effective Monday for properties located at 800 to 910 McLintock Cove in Killeen.
Contractors working in the area damaged a water line causing an interruption in water service, according to a city of Killeen news release. Repairs have been made, and service has been restored. All water must be boiled prior to consumption until further notice.
Affected properties have been notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
