Killeen's citywide boil-water notice is officially lifted, city officials said in a Facebook post Friday afternoon.
According to city officials, Killeen received approval from TCEQ to lift the boil water notice for the entire city. Killeen had been under a boil-water notice since Oct. 19 when quarterly water samples found low chlorine residuals at six testing sites.
“The health and safety of our citizens has always been a top priority,” Mayor Jose Segarra said. “We understand this has been an inconvenience for many, but our crews have done everything in their power to work with TCEQ and WCID and come to a resolution. We have plans in place to prevent a similar situation in the future and we truly appreciate everyone’s patience.”
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District (WCID) is still performing its chlorine conversion across all areas it services, including Belton, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville and the Fort Hood Military Reservation until Nov. 21.
During this time, according to WCID, customers in all areas may experience taste and odor changes associated with temporary chlorine disinfectant conversion.
