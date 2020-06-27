A boil-water notice has been lifted, effective immediately, for the following areas in Killeen:
2000 Trimmier Road
1005 to 1413 Illinois Avenue
1206, 1300 to 1413 and 1501 Missouri Avenue
1906 Estelle Avenue
1300 to 1413 and 1500 Arkansas Avenue
Replacement of a water line valve interrupted service, and caused a boil-water order last week, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Hilary Shine.
Water quality tests determined the water is safe to consume without boiling, the release said.
