A boil water notice for residents located at 123 to 479 Yates Road, 168 to 684 Laura Drive and 103 to 294 Burk Drive has been lifted, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
A water main break on Yates Road interrupted service initially on July 20.
Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling, according to the release.
