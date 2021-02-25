The Killeen city government lifted a citywide boil-water notice about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It had lasted a week, and was initiated due to low water pressure brought on by increased demand and broken pipes throughout the city in last week’s freezing weather.
“A boil water notice issued February 17 for all properties in Killeen is lifted effective immediately. This includes all Killeen schools and all other properties in the city,” the city said in a news release late Wednesday night. “Extreme weather conditions caused a loss of water pressure and service throughout the city, which necessitated the city-wide boil order.”
Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed, according to the city. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
Killeen officials opened three water-filling stations in the city in recent days for those with little or no water.
Two of the water-filling stations remain open, despite the lifting of the boil order.
“Haynes is closed, but the Community Center ball fields and the Special Events Center locations are open,” city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said via email Thursday.
The city of Harker Heights is disinfecting its water tanks after they went empty and lost water pressure.
Killeen officials said they did not disinfect their water tanks.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said state law by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required a disinfection of the water tanks.
Bark said Texas Administrative Code Chapter 290 outlines regulations for operating a public water supply.
“Yes, disinfection of a water system is the required practice by the TCEQ if tanks go empty and/or water pressure is lost in the water mains,” Bark said Thursday.
Bark said TCEQ sets the standards for chemicals used during disinfection and the testing process.
However, Killeen Executive Director of Public Works Danielle Singh said they were not aware of a regulation requring that water tanks be disinfected under the circumstances.
“Generally, storage tanks would need to be disinfected if repairs were made to the tanks, chlorine residuals did not meet requirements, or if something infiltrated the system. I am not aware of specifics with Harker Heights or why they were required to disinfect their tanks,” she said in a statement to the Herald. “The City of Killeen had no incidents that would have required this type of action.”
Harker Heights
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said the Heights citywide boil-water notice, which was still in effect late Thursday, was caused in part by the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen on Feb. 19.
“The Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 (WCID-1) diverted water to the city of Killeen to assist with the fire at the Hilton Garden Inn. When WCID-1 made that switch, our tanks held out for a brief period of time, but we eventually lost pressure and had to issue the boil-water notice,” Mitchell said.
The city of Harker Heights is still anticipating to be able to lift its citywide boil-water notice on Saturday, assistant city manager Jerry Bark said Thursday.
“Our water tanks are stable and full,” Bark said via email.
On Wednesday, the city received passing results for its water tests of two water tanks crews disinfected.
Two more tanks were still in the process of being disinfected, and the city requires the results of the test of that water.
“When those distribution samples return with passing results — that’s when we are able to lift the Boil Water Notice,” Bark said.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood continues its temporary, targeted boil-water notices as water pressure is being restored to affected buildings. The most recent boil-water notice was for the 26000 block of the installation.
“No contaminants have been found,” Fort Hood posted on its Facebook page.
As of Thursday, the Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works was continuing with permanent repairs on broken hot water pipes leading to seven barracks in the 87000 block of Fort Hood.
Those repairs, which were estimated to take 72 to 96 hours, began earlier in the week.
Fort Hood Family Housing currently has 19 displaced families. All vacant homes have been inspected, and there are 65 water restoration projects currently ongoing, according to the Facebook post.
For a full update of other services, go to the III Corps and Fort Hood Facebook page.
Schools
Killeen Independent School District resumed online and in-person classes Thursday after being out since Feb. 11, mainly due to icy weather and damage to schools caused by the weather. Palo Alto and Audie Murphy Middle School students will take part in remote learning and Skipcha students will be all virtual while the three campuses work on the damage sustained during the winter storm. Harker Heights students are asked to bring bottled water to school until the city lifts the boil-water notice.
Copperas Cove schools resumed classes on Monday.
