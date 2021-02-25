The Killeen city government lifted a citywide boil-water notice about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It had lasted a week, and was initiated due to low water pressure brought on by increased demand and broken pipes throughout the city in last week's freezing weather.
"A boil water notice issued February 17 for all properties in Killeen is lifted effective immediately. This includes all Killeen schools and all other properties in the city," the city said in a news release late Wednesday night. "Extreme weather conditions caused a loss of water pressure and service throughout the city, which necessitated the city-wide boil order."
Service has been restored, and all water quality tests have been completed, according to the city. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
Killeen Independent School District resumed online and in-person classes Thursday after being out since Feb. 12, mainly due to icy weather and damage to schools caused by the weather.
Copperas Cove schools resumed classes on Monday.
