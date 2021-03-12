A boil-water notice will be issued next week for several specific properties in Killeen due to a scheduled water valve replacement, according to a City of Killeen press release.
“A boil water notice is issued effective March 16, 2021 at 8 a.m. for properties located at 4606 to 4708 Aspen Drive, 5504 Mesa Drive and 5408 Vail Drive,” the statement said.
Crews will be replacing a water valve and must interrupt water service to complete the work. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly.
“Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted,” the statement said.
