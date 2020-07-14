Prominent Killeen businessman Jim Wright has publicly apologized for a post he shared on his Facebook a few weeks ago that contained racial slurs.
In a letter to the Killeen Daily Herald editor, Wright said the following:
“I want to apologize to anyone that was offended, hurt, or upset about the Facebook article that I forwarded last week,” he said. “I read the article, thought it was interesting, and forwarded it. If it upset you or was hurtful or taken as racist, I apologize. I shouldn’t have forwarded it. I regret forwarding the article and meant no harm or offense to anyone by the post and if I could retract it, I would.”
Wright owns Jim Wright Company, a Killeen-based real estate and rental company.
The post included statements like the following: “There are over 60 openly Black Colleges in the US... Yet if there were ‘White colleges’, that would be a racist college.”
“You are proud to be black, brown, yellow and orange, and you are not afraid to announce it. But when we announce our white pride, you call us racists.”
The post also included derogatory names for several races.
Ronnie Russell, CEO of Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in Killeen shared his thoughts on the post.
“Jim Wright receives his annual income from majority of the Black Business Community,” he said. “He is willing to address the black Chamber in his statements while receiving money from the black business community.”
Russell suggested Wright “fund one of those Black owned businesses who has scraped their two nickels to come up with payments to pay him during this epidemic.”
All of the JWC social media pages were not available Tuesday, except for their YouTube page which is still up as of Tuesday afternoon.
A call to Wright to explain why he removed the social media pages was not immediately returned.
JWC was established in Killeen in 1974 and operates in commercial and residential real estate development, including several rental properties.
The letter to the editor is running in Sunday’s edition of the Killeen Daily Herald.
While some of the suggestions in his post merit more discussion... the national tone regarding minor issues is very polarizing.
As an American his freedom to speak his mind like others with opposing views and feeling should at all
Cost , be protected.
Freedom of speech is a two way street and that freedom is given us in the bill of rights along with many others.
Don’t make America a 4letter word.
We are all guest of the American Indigenous People ..
a product of the world’s greatest genocide..
If everyone else doesn’t like it in America.. go home
