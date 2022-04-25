The Killeen Police Department confirmed on Monday the creation of a new mental health program first announced last week during KPD Chief Charles Kimble’s interview for a new job in Washington state.
During Kimble’s Zoom job interview Thursday, in response to a question about improving law enforcement interactions with people with mental illness, the police chief said he plans to roll out a new program, Killeen Cares, on May 2.
The program came about, he said, after an “unfortunate, critical” incident in which a person died. In January 2021, Killeen resident Patrick Warren was killed by a KPD police officer while suffering a mental episode outside his home.
The Killeen Cares program, Kimble said, will rely on patients self-reporting diagnosed mental illnesses through their doctor. Those who self-report would be added to a KPD database and given a bumper sticker, he said.
“So we know when we pull you over in a traffic stop, this may go differently,” he said. “We’ll know that you’re a person enrolled in our Killeen Cares program.”
The database, he said, would provide KPD the ability to dispatch mental health providers to residents in need of mental health assistance, in addition to a police officer.
“You may need a social worker or a youth counselor depending on what the issue is,” he said.
The mental health program, according to KPD, was created through a partnership with the Killeen NAACP, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and KPD.
“The Killeen Police Department recognizes the seriousness and the complexities of mental illness in our society,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release Monday. “Our mission at the Killeen Police Department is to serve our citizens who suffer from mental illness with quality, professional and compassionate service. Knowing this valuable information can give the officers the tools they need for a better approach to citizen interaction.”
The “Killeen Cares” program will launch officially at 10 a.m. on May 2 at Texas A&M-Central Texas’ Bernie Beck Founders Hall, 1001 Leadership Place.
“We invite the public and the media to come out and join us,” Miramontez said.
Those interested in the program can contact Sgt. Angela Mathews at 254-462-6042 or by email at amathews@killeentexas.gov.
