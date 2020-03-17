Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald Tuesday morning that tonight’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting is canceled. Future council meetings are scheduled as planned, said Hilary Shine, Killeen’s communication director.
This is one of a number of changes meant to limit COVID-19 exposure for city employees and the public, according to a news release sent by the city’s communications department.
