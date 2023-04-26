Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has selected Pedro Lopez Jr. as the city’s next police chief to lead the Killeen Police Department, according to news release on Wednesday.
The decision will still need Killeen City Council approval.
According to the release, Lopez has accepted a conditional offer of employment with a start date of June 5. His appointment will be presented to council members during the May 2 City Council Workshop and considered for approval during the May 9 City Council meeting.
Lopez was one of five finalists for city’s top cop job.
Five candidates were selected to face a panel of interviews from the community, as well as meet with residents on April 13.
“The caliber of candidates was stellar, which didn’t make this decision easy,” Cagle said in the release. “Lopez’s experience, references and 35-year commitment to this field are commendable, and his performance during the interview process was critical. I will present this selection to Council with the confidence that he will be a great, new leader within our city.”
Lopez is currently the chief of police for the Houston Independent School District Police Department. He has a 35-year law enforcement career and an extensive history working with the Houston Police Department, including as assistant chief of police, the release said.
His resume includes everything from working as a police officer for the first gang task unit at the North Division for the Houston Police Department, to being an officer in the narcotics division, patrol sergeant in the jail division and other divisions, including internal affairs.
He holds a Master’s degree in criminology from the University of Houston and a Bachelor’s in organizational leadership from Mountain State University. Lopez also had a 27-year military career in the Army and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3, the release said.
Killeen worked with Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. to conduct the nationwide search in January 2023 and received 20 applicants.
KPD Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement in November, following 31 years of civil service and five years as chief of the Killeen Police Department. His last official day was Jan. 27, although he assumed the role of interim police chief on Feb. 13, with a contract that lasts up to 12 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.