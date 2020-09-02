Update 11 a.m.: The Killeen Police Department has received six calls for service in reference to wrecks since midnight, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department.
Update 10:11 a.m.: The eastbound lane of Interstate Highway 14 near Bell Tower Drive, was closed this morning because of high water but it is now open, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. However, traffic in the area is still backed up.
Jake Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation said that the eastbound exit ramp for Trimmier Road off of Interstate 14 is currently closed because of high water. He added that he expects the road to be back open soon. The exit number is 284.
The Killeen area has seen between 2 and 3 inches of rain since around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday, weather officials said, and more rain could be on the way.
The rain gauge at Stillhouse Hollow Lake read 2.53 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service and the gauge at Belton Lake showed 2.27 inches of rain.
Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there have been anywhere between 2 and 3 and a half inches of rain in Bell County since the rain began, and the Killeen area can expect “2 to 3 or even 4 (more) inches” before the rain event ends during the day on Thursday.
Although there will be consistent rain in Killeen today, Fano said there will be periods of a few hours during the day today where the rain will stop. He added that the heaviest rain is expected to be Thursday morning.
The only threat from the storms is flooding, and Killeen is under a flash flood watch until at least 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Fano said the amount of rain is “not unprecedented (but it’s) pretty rare to have this kind of rain. Our rain events for the fall usually occur in late September, early October.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.