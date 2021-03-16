The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to bring back for discussion the allocation of $4 million for short-term street repairs.
Half of the money would come from Capital Improvement Project funding; the other half from the street maintenance fund.
The vote was 6 to 1, with Councilwoman Shirley Fleming voting against, saying she didn’t believe the funding would be sufficient.
Following a motion by Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King to bring back for discussion moving $2 million of Capital Improvement Funds for winter storm-related street repair, the audio connection with remote participants was lost for the second time at Tuesday’s council workshop.
Councilmembers Terry Clark and Fleming were taking part in the workshop by remote teleconference.
Minutes before, the council had voted 4-3 against bringing back a proposed allocation of that $2 million, plus another $1 million in additional sales tax revenue, for such repairs.
The $2 million is already included in the city’s current budget. Along with Clark and Fleming, members Ken Wilkerson and Rick Williams voted against bringing this funding amount back for discussion.
“This is very aggressive,” Clark said of the proposal, urging a cautious approach versus an ad hoc one in allocating sales tax revenue, which is less certain.
Wilkerson echoed this sentiment, suggesting more analysis should be done and calling for a more incremental approach.
Fleming made an additional motion to table the issue, which was not voted on.
“We’re probably in uncharted water here,” City Finance Director Jonathan Locke said about the loss of audio situation.
The council was initially set to discuss using $1.25 million from the street maintenance fund, and $1 million from the Governmental Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Fund, totaling $2.25 million, for short-term street repair.
However, other figures were introduced during the workshop.
Prior to the workshop, Public Works Director Danielle Singh said that short-term street repairs are currently being done on an as-needed basis.
“We’re working on that list right now,” Singh said of the list of streets for which the shifted funds will be appropriated.
“The recent winter storm event caused excessive damage to already deteriorating streets,” a city staff report on the proposal said. “In an effort to minimize further damage, Public Works would like to allocate fund balance available to make emergency repairs. Staff is currently prioritizing streets with a focus on thoroughfares with high traffic volumes.”
City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said this funding is money that the city has, but has not budgeted for this specific use.
“(The) $1.25 million is fund balance in the Street Maintenance Fund that would be moved to be expended to repair storm damage,” Shine said by email. “$1 million is in the Capital Improvement Projects Fund and will be moved to perform emergency repairs.”
In other action Tuesday, Singh also gave the last scheduled discussion on impact fees, which are set for a vote for approval April 16.
“We’re getting very far in the process,”Singh told the council
Charged to developers and builders, water and wastewater impact fees help municipalities recoup costs of building roads and infrastructure up to new developments and structures.
The council also voted unanimously on two motions of direction:
To reach out to the city of Temple on an inter-local agreement to address efforts to help the region’s homeless population
To bring back for discussion increasing the number of places, from seven to 13, on the proposed Crime Commission
