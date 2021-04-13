By a narrow 4-3 vote, the Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to approve Executive Director of Public Works Danielle Singh as the new assistant city manager.
Voting in favor of Singh’s appointment were Councilmembers Terry Clark, Steve Harris Debbie Nash-King and Ken Wilkerson.
Councilwoman Melissa Brown, Councilman Rick Williams and Councilwoman Shirley Fleming voted against the motion.
Singh will be filling the position that has been vacant since David Ellison retired in late October 2020.
Brown said it is not the council’s job to approve someone’s position because they like them and that there has been a breach of trust against the council, which had not been informed of the hire in advance by City Manager Kent Cagle.
“It would be best for us to start this process over,” Brown said.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King said that this has been a really tough situation on both sides but said that Singh should not pay the price because information was leaked to the newspaper.
The starting salary, according to the city’s job description, is “negotiable in the $160,000 range.”
However, Singh is slated to come in at $15,000 more than that amount. And her proposed $175,000 salary is $27,000 higher than the $148,000 former Assistant City Manager David Ellison was making when he resigned last year.
Wilkerson said he struggles to support the appointment at the current salary because of the gap between where the city said it would pay the assistant manager and what she would be paid.
A nationwide search -- conducted at a cost of more than $14,000 -- yielded 59 candidates, 13 semifinalists and six finalists for the city’s No. 2 administrative position. Cagle chose Singh as the best candidate.
Singh has 14 years of experience, including time as an assistant city manager for the city of Hutto, according to Cagle.
Several council members last week requested to see the applications of the finalists for the position, and Fleming commented that many of the applicants had impressive resumes.
There have been recent questions regarding the city manager’s transparency during the hiring process. Cagle did not keep the council or the public in the loop on how many candidates had applied or report that several finalists had been selected.
Harris said council members dropped the ball in this process because they did not give Cagle the expectations they have in appointing someone to the position and that Cagle was simply completing the hiring process the way he had always done it.
Harris said the lack of transparency truly fell on the council.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said that he has been on the city council for 11 years and he has never been in an interview for the assistant city manager.
Segarra also said that by the Killeen City Charter, Cagle has done nothing wrong and followed the charter by the people.
“He did not do anything wrong; we’re just upset because we didn’t know,” Segarra said.
He added that the manager’s role is to hire people, not the city council’s.
Fleming said she has lost a lot of trust with Cagle because of the lack of transparency from him to the council.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP, spoke in public forum during the meeting in opposition to the appointment of Singh as the assistant city manager. She said her frustration lies in the salary for the position. She said city workers are struggling working paycheck to paycheck but executives are taken care of.
She also said that the council members were not kept in the loop and that they are not holding Cagle accountable.
Killeen resident Leo Gukeisen, a former city council candidate, spoke at the public forum in favor of the appointment of Singh and the job that Cagle did in coming to the decision. He said that the council has consistently spoken highly about Cagle and about how happy they are that they hired him.
In a separate vote Tuesday, the council, by a 5-2 margin, approved the promotion of Jeffery Reynolds, the current assistant director of public works, to executive director of public works to fill the position Singh is vacating. Brown and Williams voted against the motion.
Reynolds’ new salary will be $138,600 -- around $2,000 more than Singh was making as the director of public works. In his previous position, Reynolds was making $123,600.
Both Singh’s and Reynolds’ new positions will take effect today.
Along with the decision on the new assistant city manager, the council voted to approve using funds for three separate traffic lights in Killeen.
The three lights are at the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Golden Gate Drive, the intersection of Clear Creek Road and Bunny Trail and the intersection of West Elms Road and Tallwood Drive.
The three traffic lights will cost the city nearly $650,000.
The funding for the lights at Clear Creek and Bunny Trail and the intersection of West Elms Road and Tallwood Drive, costing around $540,000 combined, were approved unanimously by the council during the consent agenda.
However, the agreement between the city and Gary W. “Bubba” Purser Jr., the developer who built the traffic light at the intersection of Clear Creek and Golden Gate, was approved by the council with a vote of 5-2 with Brown and Fleming voting against the motion.
Purser, an established local developer, paid for the light at around $420,000 and last week asked the council to contribute $100,000 back to him. He said at the previous council workshop that it is only equitable for the council to pay him that amount because they are getting a light that they would have had to build in the future for “a quarter on the dollar.”
Brown explained why she decided to vote against the motion during the meeting.
“This developer did something that wasn’t required. The developer had been forewarned that the council may not approve reimbursement,” Brown said. “I cannot support approving this project ... and in the future I would suggest anybody wanting an agreement with the city should come to the council before the work is complete.”
Some council members were upset with the process that Purser took by building the light before asking the council for approval, but the rest of the council voted to approve it based on the amount of money it will save the council in the long run and the public safety concern if the light were to be taken down by Purser.
Later in the meeting, the council approved, with a 6-1 vote, the approval of city water and wastewater impact fees.
Nash-King was the only council member to vote against the motion. The impact fees for water would range from $1,161 for the smallest water pipe, three-quarters of an inch, to $69,660 for the largest water pipe, 8 inches.
Local developers Purser and Jim Wright both spoke during a public hearing prior to the vote, saying that the impact fees would be very bad for the city and impose additional costs on home buyers -- around $1,500 per home that is purchased.
