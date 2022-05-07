Killeen voters Saturday were narrowly favoring a pay increase for the mayor and City Council, after early-voting results were tallied.
With 2,825 votes in, voters were favoring Proposition C by about a 300-vote margin, 1,568 in favor to 1,257 against.
The proposition would amend the city charter to raise council members' monthly pay from $100 to $250, and increase the mayor's pay from $200 to $350 monthly.
Voters were favoring all but two propositions on the ballot after early-voting results were tallied. The two not passing early on were Proposition H, which would allow the city to not file a copy of the budget to the state comptroller's office; and Proposition J, which would remove the requirement for candidates' full names to appear on official ballots.
