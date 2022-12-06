In a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, the Killeen City Council agreed to amend the voter-approved amendment to decriminalize misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
The amended ordinance removes the prohibition of the city's police officers from using the odor of marijuana as probable cause for searching a vehicle.
Voting in favor of the amended ordinance were Council members Riakos Adams, Ramon Alvarez, Jessica Gonzalez and Jose Segarra.
Voting against the amendment were Council members Michael Boyd and Nina Cobb, as well as Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson.
The vote came after several other attempts to amend the ordinance, with some council members favoring also removing the section that allows for disciplining police officers who violate the city statute, and one council member who attempted to lower the 4-ounce maximum limit of marijuana permitted under the voter-passed ordinance.
The decriminalization ordinance, which was approved by almost 70% of Killeen voters on Nov. 8, had been suspended after the council approved a moratorium at its Nov. 22 meeting. That moratorium was due to expire Dec. 6.
Read more in Wednesday's Killeen Daily Herald.
(1) comment
[censored] So Harker Heights does it, and Killeen council says "Hey, that's a great idea! Who cares about what voters want? ... Nobody! Let's follow suit." And the sheep nod their heads and bleat in agreement.
And on the same day, the jefe of police announces his retirement.
What a joke this city is. But if you all like your "prestigious" positions, we, the ignored and disrespected voters, might have the last laugh at the next elections.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.