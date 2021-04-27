The Killeen City Council voted Tuesday to approve an ordinance banning the Killeen Police Department from using or participating in no-knock warrants.
The decision was made with a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Steve Harris voting against the measure.
Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King spoke during the meeting on no-knock warrants.
“The most important thing is safety,” Nash-King said. She added that she knows that Police Chief Charles Kimble works to put the safety of the department’s police officers first as well as the safety of the residents of Killeen.
After that comment, she moved to approve the ordinance removing no-knock warrants.
Harris gave a statement to the public saying that this decision should go to the people of Killeen and not necessarily be decided by the council.
No-knock warrants — in which police don’t announce themselves before forcefully entering someone’s home in order to arrest the person — have come under fire in Killeen in recent years.
Usually done in pre-dawn hours, the no-knock warrants can catch a criminal when they least expect it.
Two people have died in Killeen raids, which sometimes include broken glass, explosives to blow off doors, and a lot of guns — mostly in the hands of police, but sometimes in the hands of the residents inside.
Marvin Guy, 56, is in Bell County Jail, accused of fatally shooting KPD Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a pre-dawn no-knock narcotics raid on Guy’s west Killeen residence. Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Nearly five years after the police raid on Guy’s residence, 40-year-old James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family has alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by KPD SWAT team members during the raid and that while Reed was armed, he did not fire his handgun.
Guy is still awaiting trial in his case. Reed’s family has sued the city and the police department — a lawsuit that is still working its way through the court system.
Both cases — as well as national cases in the past year — have led to multiple discussions by the Killeen City Council about the issue.
