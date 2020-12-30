Killeen councilman in hospital with COVID-19

Killeen City Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently hospitalized, according to a Facebook post made by the councilman himself.
Kilpatrick wrote the following statement:
“PRAYERS NEEDED AND REQUESTED FOR ME, Jim Kilpatrick, I am fighting COVID for the past week in AdventHealth (old Metroplex Hospital). Be strong, pray, back on PPP for couple days, pray I will get ok but I need every one you know to join together in church parks street city hall public building !!!!!!!! Lord listen to these prayers, keep Jim fighting, bring Jim home to his family, community, his fellow mankind where he will continue to be your servant on earth!!! Listen to this pray!!!!”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Wednesday afternoon that he had been in touch with Kilpatrick’s daughter, Dawn, and that Kilpatrick had initially been in the Intensive Care Unit but was later moved to the Critical Care Unit.
“We’re praying for him to come out OK,” Segarra said. “We’re praying for the family, especially in this tough time with the recent passing of his wife.”
Kilpatrick’s wife of 37 years, Judy, died on Dec. 15 of heart failure, according to Kilpatrick’s Facebook page. The couple have five children, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Kilpatrick, 73, is serving his third consecutive term on the council. He was first elected in May 2015, defeating incumbent Terry Clark for the Place 3 seat by 24 votes.
He won another tight race in 2017, defeating challenger Patsy Bracey by 50 votes.
He won re-election in a three-way race in 2019, taking 348 votes to Sandra Blankenship’s 299. Tolly James Jr. received 97 votes.
Kilpatrick served on the council as mayor pro tem from May 2017 to November of this year, when he was replaced by Shirley Fleming.
Kilpatrick was born and raised in Arkansas, the son of a lumber mill worker and grandson of a sharecropper on a cotton farm.
After spending 20 years in the Army, including service in Vietnam, Kilpatrick retired as a major in January 1986 from Fort Hood. He went to work for a local defense contractor and was involved in the changeover from Cobra helicopters to the AH-64 Apaches. He later became a Department of the Army civilian employee and retired for good with a total of 48 years combined military and government civil service.
