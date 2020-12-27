Killeen councilmember to host Monday press conference over weekend murder

Saturday’s fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on Killeen’s north side is being treated as a murder investigation, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
This means the city has set a new record for homicides, with 31 during 2020.
In response, Killeen City Councilwoman Debbie Nash-King will be calling for a cease fire in Killeen at a news conference at 5 p.m. today at Killeen City Hall.
“We must work with the local police and community organizations to help combat the rising crime in Killeen due to gun violence,” Nash-King said by email Sunday. “In order to make Killeen a safer place, we must continue to build a stronger community relationship in order to protect the innocents.”
Nash-King added that KPD Chief Charles Kimble, City Manager Kent Cagle and Brothers Against Community Crime President Bryan King are all expected to attend as guest speakers.
At 3:24 p.m. Saturday, KPD officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Houston Street in reference to a 911 call about shots fired, according to a news release. Officers arrived on the scene to find two male victims, one 19 and the other 5, suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived.
The adult male was transported, in critical condition, to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 5:55 p.m., and an autopsy was ordered to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The name of the victim was withheld Sunday, pending notification of next of kin.
As of Sunday the 5-year-old victim remained in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Killeen’s previous homicide record was set in 1991, the year of the Luby’s cafeteria mass shooting, in which 23 people died.
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous, and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
