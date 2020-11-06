Tonight’s football game between Killeen High School and Copperas Cove High School, scheduled for Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen, has been canceled amid COVID concerns from the visiting team, according to a news release from Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Homecoming activities for Killeen High will be rescheduled, according to the release.
The game may be played at a later date, the release stated.
