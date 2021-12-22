A small roof fire at the Courtyard Mariott in Killeen drew nearly a dozen emergency response vehicles Wednesday.
According to Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski, the fire was caused by an overworked A/C line.
The hotel sustained minor damage there were no injuries, he said.
