Emergency officials in south Killeen responded to a person lying in the street, and were seen attempting to save the person's life.
The person was seen in the street surrounded by police and paramedics about 1:15 p.m. as emergency officials appeared to do chest compressions on the person's body on Stefek Drive, a residential street near South Fort Hood Street.
Police said a 24-year-old woman, who had a head injury, died at the scene.
Police were called to scene at 12:50 p.m., and the woman was declared dead at 1:46 p.m.
This story will be updated.
