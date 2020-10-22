Halloween is next weekend and the Central Texas-area is already gearing up to celebrate with a number of local fall festivals, family-friendly fall fun, hayrides, Halloween movie nights, and more. You’re bound to find something exciting for everyone in this listing.
Local Events
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton, is hosting Axe Throwing from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 23 and Halloween Name-That-Tune Bingo at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. Bingo cardsare $2 each and winners will receive prizes.
The annual Killeen Fall Festival will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 and will take place as a scavenger hunt with stops around the city at the Killeen Animal Shelter, Stonetree Golf Club, Lions Club Park Senior Center, the Family Recreation Center, and the Family Aquatic Center. This event is free and open to all. There will be trick-or-treating, games, photos, and activities. Participants will receive a passport and receive a stamp at each stop; those who make it to three or more stops will be entered to win prizes. For more information and a location map, visit www.facebook.com/KilleenTexas.
Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is hosting a Wildflower Planting Day, in tandem with Make a Difference Day, from 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at various site locations along West Avenue B. Volunteers will meet at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B,to make seed balls forplanting.Supplies will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear high-visibility or bright-colored shirts or vests.
A simulated Zombie Hunt will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24, and Oct. 30- 31 at 420 County Road 3390, Kempner. Each participant will receive a gel ball shooter to hunt zombies in a field of obstacles. Admission is $7 per person and half of the proceeds go to Bikers Against Child Abuse.
The Operation Standing Strong: Trap Shoot Competition will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 24 at The Sportsmen’s Center Skeet and Trap Range, 1937 Rod and Gun Club Loop, Fort Hood. Prizes will be awarded to the top three shooters. Shotguns will be provided but participants must bring their own hearing and eye protection. This event is free and open to all but requires pre-registration by calling 254-532-4552.
The Excel Clubs of Copperas Cove are hosting a Food Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at My Brother’s House Food Pantry, 107 Lyons St., Copperas Cove. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations will be accepted.
The Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove, 2828 S. Farm-to-Market 116, is hosting its sixth annual Car, Bike, and Truck Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 24. Entry fee is $20 and registration is open from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be prizes awarded for various categories as well as drawings, door prizes, vendors, and more at this event.
Fort Hood MWR is hosting an Honoring You: Lunch on Us event at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Old Warrior Way PX, Bldg. 87030, Red Bud Drive. All DoD ID cardholders are welcome to pick up a free lunch until supplies last.
The fourth annual End the Hate Make Killeen Great Community Fall Food Drive will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at All City Real Estate, 1900 E. Elms Road, Killeen. All non-perishable food items will be accepted as donations. Call 512-364-6435 for more information or to volunteer.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting Family-Friendly Hayrides from 3 to 5 p.m. and Haunted Hayrides from 6 to 9:45 p.m. Oct. 24 at Bend of the River Ranch, 7915 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple. Tickets are sold by the trailer, which can fit up to 10 people, and is $40 for the family-friendly ride and $60 for the haunted ride. Go to https://bit.ly/3jlAAKD to purchase tickets.
The Nolanville Fox Trot Virtual 5K Race will be from Oct. 3- 30. Participants can complete the race anytime they choose in between those dates, but must adhere to the designated course at the Mary Marie Multi-Use Center, 400 Gold Star Ave., Nolanville. Registration is $20 per runner and those that register before Oct. 21 are guaranteed a shirt. Go to www.runsignup.com/Race/TX/Nolanville/FoxTrot for more information and to register.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen, is hosting its store opening from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and will feature special sales during this time.
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. Go to the group’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/klnrunning, to see where they are meeting this week.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. This weekend will feature special holiday-themed laser shows like “Fright Light” at 6 p.m., “Halloween Spooktacular” at 7 p.m., and “Laser Halloween” at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 featuring popular Halloween music. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween Splash Bash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Avenue D, Temple. This family-friendly pool party is $5 per person and occupancy will be capped at 36 people. Go to https://bit.ly/3d2hs29 to register in advance.
The Harker Heights Family-Friendly Spooky Movie Night, featuring “The Haunted Mansion,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market 2410. This event is free but requires pre-registration at https://apm.activecommunities.com/HarkerHeightsPR.
Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, Temple, is hosting Adventure Day from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 24. There will be multiple stations featuring a variety of games and activities. Cost is $3 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/2GNccmK to complete the required pre-registration.
Foundation United Methodist Church, 10751 W. Adams Ave., Temple, is hosting a Fall CAR-nival from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Families are invited to drive through a number of social-distance friendly game, activity, and food stations. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/fall-car-nival-tickets-122346199777 to claim your free tickets.
Harker Heights Moose Lodge 2179, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24. This event is free and open to all.
Fred T. Venable VFW Post 3393 and Camp Cowboy will be hosting family-friendly Halloween activities from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 23, 24, and 30 at 424 County Road 4931, Kempner. Activities available include a haunted house, haunted path, hot dog stand, and more. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. All proceeds will support the VFW. There will also be a Trunk or Treat event from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 31.
The 2020 Central Texas Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze will be every day until Nov. 8 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. Admission is $16 per person, kids 2 and under are free. Go to www.sweeteats.com/activities/ for more information.
Fall Days at The Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 1. Activities include hayrides, a pumpkin patch, a corn maze, live music, and more. General admission is $9.95 per person with online ticket purchase and $12.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com/fall for tickets and more information.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from Oct. 23-29, will be “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. and “Love and Monsters” at 8:15 p.m.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a Saturday Spooktacular event featuring special crafts, story times, and morefrom 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 24online at www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page. In-person visitors are welcome from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The Killeen Public Library is hosting a Fright at Night online series every night at 6 p.m. throughout the month of October featuring a story from the book, “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts throughout the week. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8991 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7872 to schedule a pickup.
Lark and Owl Booksellers in Georgetown hosts a virtual Super Silly Story Time with Cassidy at 10 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The story times are livestreamed through the store’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/larkandowlbooksellers/.
Local Music
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Voodoo and Moonshine from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23,Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 25. Fire Street also hosts a music trivia night every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. Teams can range from one to five people and it is free to participate.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Fuss Ricket from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is hosting An Acoustic Evening with Stoney LaRue at 6 p.m. Oct. 24. Individual tickets range from $20 to $25 and eight-person tables range from $125 to $300. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to view ticket options and purchase in advance.
Johnny’s Outback, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, is hosting live music by Granger Smith with Earl Dibbles Oct. 24. Gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7:45 p.m., and Granger Smith will perform at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Go to www.johnnyssteaksandbbq.com for tickets and information.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple, is hosting live music by Lance Wade Thomas from 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 24. Tickets range from $20 to $60 depending on table locationand can be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Farmers Markets
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
Temple Parks and Recreation is hosting a local Farmers Market from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday through September at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road. Interested vendors should contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718. Social distancing and bringing your own masks are encouraged.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market will be from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday until Oct. 31 at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, 850 W. Central Texas Expressway. There will be a variety of handcrafted items, local food products, and more. Face masks are required and social distancing should be maintained when possible.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, hosts a Makers and Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday until Nov. 21. There will be local crafters, growers, and farmers at this event.
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Museums and Exhibits
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for kids 12 and under. Masks are required and some hands-on exhibits will be disabled.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum,315 W. Avenue B, is open for in-person visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.orgfor more information on new safety guidelines in place. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids aged 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open to in-person visitors from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Groups with more than 10 people should call ahead at 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open for a limited number of in-person visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.