Thanks in part to video footage, an arrest has been made in what police described as a gang shooting Sunday on Alma Drive in Killeen. Three people were injured in the shooting.
Shyheim Khali Matthews, 18, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault-bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. The incident is believed to be one of a spree of gang related shootings which have taken place across Killeen in recent days.
“Shyheim Matthews identifies with the KTM (K-Town Mafia), and he is currently the only one arrested and charged for the shooting on Alma Drive,” Killeen Police Department Ofelia Miramontez said by email on Tuesday. “The Alma Drive investigation is on-going, and there is the potential for more arrests.”
The recent shootings have included two local gangs — K-Town Mafia and Young Paper Chasers — police said.
At approximately 5:09 p.m. on Sunday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Alma Drive, in reference to a shooting of multiple victims. Officers arrived to find a Gold Mercedes at the scene with several bullet holes in it, and with both passenger side doors open. Two shooting victims were found outside, both conscious and breathing, and a third was found inside the residence.
According to the affidavit, a witness at the scene said he saw the suspect, Matthews, arrive at the scene in a green Chevy Trailblazer and raise his hand, at which time the witness dropped for cover and then heard gunshots. The witness then heard screaming and then saw the three victims crawl out of the vehicle they were inside at the time.
Video of the shooting was taken from inside an 18-wheeler truck which was parked nearby at the time. It shows the Chevy Trailblazer stop behind the 18-wheeler with a male exiting from the passenger side. The male is holding a hand gun in each hand as he walks up to the vehicle, as well as the driver of the trailblazer sticking something out of the driver’s side window while the other male is shooting. The suspect with the two handgun then returns and gets inside the Trailblazer, which drove off, according to the affidavit.
Matthew’s bond has been set at $300,000 — $100,000 for each criminal count listed in the affidavit.
In an unrelated incident on the previous day, another man, Robert Maxwell Sr., 36, with a history of gang affiliation has been charged aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Saturday KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Greenwood, where a victim claimed the suspect, Maxwell, who the victim did not previously know, knocked on the door and pointed a gun a the victim’s head and demanded his wallet. The victim fled through a window and yelled for his wife to call for help, while the suspect told the victim to “stay there” and “don’t talk to anyone or I (sic) kill you.”
Officers arrived to find Maxwell in the backyard, at which time he claimed to be a detective. Officers also found handgun, ammunition, several knives, brass knuckles and .4 grams of methamphetamine on Maxwell. The victim became upset when officers were escorting Maxwell to the patrol unit, shouting out that Maxwell did in fact put a gun to his head, according to the affidavit.
An investigation confirmed that Maxwell is a member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang, according to the Texas Gang Database. His bond has been set at $100,000.
“Robert Maxwell Sr.’s arrest was for a robbery of an individual,” Miramontez said regarding that incident. “Although identified as a Gangster Disciple, Maxwell Sr. and the Gangster Disciple gang, are currently not linked to the recent shootings/gang activity. Maxwell being identified as a Gangster Disciple and being arrested in this case is not an indication that the Gangster Disciple gang is active in Killeen.”
