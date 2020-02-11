Killeen police are investigating three homicides, and one suicide, all of which occurred Sunday and Monday, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble told reporters during a news conference Tuesday morning.
On Sunday, police responded to Wisconsin Drive for a "well-being check" and found a woman who had died. After previously labeling it a "suspicious death," police are now investigating it as a homicide, Kimble said. He identified the woman as Ann Evans, 63.
In a separate case, police are investigating a Monday afternoon death investigation on the 2300 block of Andover Drive after a person went to a Fort Hood gate covered in blood and allegedly confessed to killing his roommate.
The investigation is ongoing. Kimble said the person, who will not be identified until official charges have been made, may be arraigned today. Identification of the victim is pending due to notification to next of kin.
Kimble said police have no reason to believe either person involved in the Andover Drive case were in the Army. Investigators are trying to figure out why the person went to Fort Hood.
In another case, on Monday night, police responded to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive, for what was originally a medical call. When police got to the address, they determined the person had fatal gunshot wounds. Police are also investigating.
"It looks like these incidents are isolated," Kimble said, adding that he does not believe the public is in danger.
With the three homicides, Kimble said the total is now five criminal homicides so far in 2020 for the city of Killeen.
In one other separate incident Monday event, were dispatched to the 4200 block of Deek Drive for a "shots fired" call, Kimble said. Police were able to chase the suspect for four to six blocks to a nearby neighborhood. The man shot himself as police approached, the chief said.
Kimble called that case a "suicide" and police are still investigating.
"That suspect did kill himself in front of our officers," Kimble said during the press conference.
He said the department is doing what it can to provide the officers who witnessed the suicide with all support and resources they need.
Kimble said anyone with information on any of the cases can call the police department or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
