UPDATE, 4:04 p.m.: Copperas Cove ISD is on a three-hour delay Thursday, with start times of 10:30 a.m. for Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, 10:45 a.m. for all elementary schools, 11 a.m. for both junior highs and 11:10 a.m. for Cove High and Crossroads High. Parents are asked to drop children off no earlier than 15 minutes prior to the prescribed start time.
Buses will run their regular routes Thursday, but they will be on a three-hour delay.
UPDATE, 2:46 p.m.: The cities of Killeen and Harker Heights have delayed reporting on Thursday, officials with both cities said Wednesday.
Offices in both cities will open at 10 a.m.
"Freezing rain and sleet have led to hazardous travel conditions and the expectation of ice accumulation on elevated roadways, bridges, and ramps," Killeen officials said. "Motorists are ask to continue to drive safely and only go out on the roads if they absolutely must travel."
UPDATE, 2:02 p.m.: Fort Hood will resume operations on a delayed timeline Thursday, post officials announced Wednesday.
The following guidance was published in a news release from Fort Hood officials:
Mission-essential employees will report for work at normal time, Department of the Army employees will report at noon and soldiers and airmen will report at 1 p.m.
All childcare facilities will open at 11 a.m.
The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange and both commissaries will open at 1 p.m.
The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will also reopen for all out-patient, laboratory and pharmacy operations will open at noon. Emergency room operations will not be affected and will remain open. All appointments prior to noon will be rescheduled.
Amid continued winter conditions, Killeen ISD has made a decision to remain closed on Thursday.
"While weather conditions look to improve tomorrow, the roads will remain icy through the morning and it will not be safe for school buses or employees to travel. Therefore, Killeen ISD has made the decision to keep campus and district buildings closed on Thursday, February 2, 2023," the district said in an email Wednesday.
A final decision regarding a make-up date will be communicated at a later time. All extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled accordingly.
According to the email, school is expected to resume Friday.
