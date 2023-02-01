Winter weather continued Wednesday, forcing a closure of schools and other government offices. Those closures continued to Thursday for one school district and two post-secondary institutions.
Killeen Independent School District, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College officials announced Wednesday that their campuses would remain closed Thursday.
“While weather conditions look to improve tomorrow, the roads will remain icy through the morning and it will not be safe for school buses or employees to travel. Therefore, Killeen ISD has made the decision to keep campus and district buildings closed on Thursday, February 2, 2023,” KISD officials said in an email Wednesday.
Delayed start times
Other school districts, meanwhile, authorized delayed starts.
Copperas Cove ISD is on a three-hour delay, with start times of 10:30 a.m. Thursday for Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, 10:45 a.m. for elementary schools, 11 a.m. for junior highs and 11:10 a.m. for Cove High and Crossroads High. Parents are asked to drop children off no earlier than 15 minutes prior to the prescribed start time. Cove school buses will run their regular routes Thursday, but they will be on a three-hour delay.
Gatesville ISD is on a three-hour delay with a 10:50 a.m. universal start time.
Lampasas ISD is on a two-hour delay with buses running their normal routes on the same delay.
Local government
The cities of Killeen and Harker Heights have delayed reporting on Thursday, officials with both cities said Wednesday.
Offices in both cities will open at 10 a.m.
“Freezing rain and sleet have led to hazardous travel conditions and the expectation of ice accumulation on elevated roadways, bridges, and ramps,” Killeen officials said. “Motorists are ask to continue to drive safely and only go out on the roads if they absolutely must travel.”
Bell County offices will open at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Coryell County offices will open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
As of publication, the city of Copperas Cove had not announced plans for Thursday.
Fort Hood
Fort Hood also authorized a delayed reporting for soldiers and employees. The following guidance was published in a news release from Fort Hood officials:
Mission-essential employees will report for work at normal time, Department of the Army employees will report at noon and soldiers and airmen will report at 1 p.m. Thursday.
All childcare facilities will open at 11 a.m.
The Clear Creek (Main) Exchange and both commissaries will open at 1 p.m.
The Carl R. Darnall Medical Center will also reopen for all out-patient, laboratory and pharmacy operations will open at noon. Emergency room operations will not be affected and will remain open. All appointments prior to noon will be rescheduled.
Trash impact
Due to the weather conditions, trash service has been impacted in local cities.
In Killeen, Tuesday trash collection routes have moved to Thursday; Thursday routes will move to Friday; and Friday routes will move to Saturday.
In Harker Heights, trash collection on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will make up for missed routes on Wednesday, Thursday, Tuesday and Friday, collectively.
Copperas Cove trash in Areas 3, 4 and 5 will be collected Thursday, while trash in Areas 6, 7 and 8 will be collected on Friday.
Other impacts
The winter weather forced a change in scheduling for planned meetings in the cities.
Copperas Cove canceled its opening portion of a city council retreat on Thursday, planned to take place at A&M-Central Texas. The second session will take place, which begins at 9 a.m. on Friday at A&M-Central Texas.
