A Killeen ISD school bus accident was reported near the intersection of North Roy Reynolds Drive and Roy J. Smith Drive near the city limits between Killeen and Harker Heights.
Harker Heights police responded to the incident around 3:45 p.m. At least one child could be seen on board the bus at the scene.
One vehicle was seen behind the bus, with apparent damage to its front end, in the process of being towed away.
KISD Spokesperson Taina Maya confimred by email that there were no injuries in the accident.
“The bus was carrying six students from Harker Heights Elementary,” Maya said.
Staff report
