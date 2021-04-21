All elementary campuses in Killeen ISD will open their doors to parents and students for pre-K and kindergarten orientation Thursday.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to tour the campus, meet the Principal and staff, and register their student for the upcoming school year,” Killeen ISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a press release.
Killeen ISD provides free, full-day, high-quality pre-K education to 3 and 4-year-olds who meet the eligibility requirements for the program, according to the release. Orientation times Thursday will be by the student’s last name:
Last Name begins with:
- A-I 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
- J-Q 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- R-Z 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Parents are encouraged to bring the required documentation. New student enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year will also open online Thursday. Parents of current students should complete the online current student enrollment forms by May 14.
The 2021-2022 school year starts on Aug. 16.
For PreK3 & PreK4 eligibility requirements, please visit: www.killeenisd.org/enroll_ec
