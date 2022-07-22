A boil-water notice issued July 12 for properties located at 5710-5838 Greenforest Circle in Killeen was lifted late Thursday, officials said in a news release.
“Due to contractors working in the area, water crews had to isolate the water main. Contractors remained on site until all work was completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning, with results indicating that no contamination occurred,” according to the release.
