A boil-water notice issued Thursday for properties at 1101-1502 Massey Street in Killeen has been lifted, city officials said Saturday.
“The notice was issued due to a water main break. In order to complete the repairs, water crews isolated the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning, with results showing no contamination occurred,” according to a city news release.
