A boil-water notice order from last week for properties located at 3902-4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, as well as 4201, 4301, 4303, 4401 and 4501 W. Stan Schlueter Loop was lifted Tuesday evening, according to a news release from Killeen city officials.
"Due to a break in the water line and a valve replacement, water crews had to isolate the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were completed and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken with results showing that no contamination occurred," according to the release.
