Killeen officials lifted a pair of boil-water notices late Thursday.
One boil water notice, issued Monday, affected proprieties from 2701-2811 Hemlock Drive due to a break in the water line,
The other boil-water notice, issued Tuesday, was also due to a break in the water line and affected 1102-1404 Toliver St. and 1807-2013 Elkins Ave.
In both cases: “Water crews isolated the water main,” according to a Killeen news release. “Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following morning with results showing that no contamination occurred.”
