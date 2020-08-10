The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit on Friday arrested a 30-year-old Killeen man on a charge of online solicitation of a minor, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
According to the news release, Justin Michael Carrera is alleged to have scanned social media sites trying to entice female minors to meet with him to perform sex acts.
On Friday, Carrera traveled from Killeen to Belton believing he was meeting a 16-year-old female when deputies arrested him without incident.
Carrera was transported to the Bell County Jail and charged with online solicitation of a minor, the release said.
On Sunday, Carrera was released on a $15,000 bond.
