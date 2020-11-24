Killeen man dies following weekend shooting

A Killeen man has died following a shooting that took place Saturday.
Qutub Uddin Qurashi, 57, was shot during an altercation Saturday evening. On Tuesday, Killeen Police Department detectives were informed that Qurashi succumbed to his injuries at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple and was pronounced deceased at 2:23 p.m. by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey.
KPD officers were called to a residence in the 4900 block of Onion Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, in response to a reported shooting, according to a press release.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male victim in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in critical condition.
Through the investigation, Violent Crimes Unit detectives found that a domestic disturbance occurred between husband, wife and son at their residence. The son was taken into custody on scene.
The case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Sunday and a complaint was returned charging 21-year old Mohammed Ali Qurashi with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was later arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Monday and his bond was set at $100,000.
Qurashi was transferred to and remains in custody at the Bell County Jail. The case remains under investigation.
