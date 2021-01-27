A Killeen man was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on a capital murder charge after police said he fatally shot a Temple woman while trying to rob her of marijuana.
Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 19, was was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $1 million. Henderson also is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Police said that Henderson shot Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, on March 29, 2020, after allegedly trying to steal marijuana from her.
A co-defendant in the case, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, 19, was being held in jail with a bond totaling $1 million on a charge of murder. She has not been indicted on any charges.
Henderson and Williams both were booked into jail on April 1, 2020.
Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane near Cantabrian Drive around 10 p.m. last year in reference to a shooting victim. Police said they found Silverio lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died almost two hours later at a Temple hospital.
Williams told police she knew Silverio as “Kate,” and had purchased marijuana, or “weed,” from her in the past, according to the arrest affidavit.
She and Henderson, who Williams knew as “KP,” “had agreed to ‘hit a lick’ and purchase weed from ‘Kate’ with counterfeit money,” police said.
Williams allegedly told police that it was not the first time she and Henderson had robbed people of marijuana.
Henderson admitted to robbing Silverio and admitted that he and Williams pulled their guns and pointed them at Silverio to take the “weed” without paying, police said.
According to Henderson, when Silverio flinched at him, he got scared and shot her, according to the affidavit. When they saw Silverio clutch for her chest, Henderson and Williams fled the scene and were arrested three days later.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Darryl M. Morrison, 30, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds.
Cecil Stewart, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of debit card abuse.
Tosha L. Morse-Enger, 44, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Pete Springman, 49, of Nolanville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Lisa Cummings, 56, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Frank A. T. Perez, 39, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jeffrey J. Gadlin, 47, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Danyce D. Harrison-William, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Javier Medina, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child passenger under 15 years of age.
