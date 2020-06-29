A Killeen man pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing more than $6,000 last year from the Walmart where he worked.
Valsean Simpson, 18, appeared remotely in the 264th Judicial District Court to enter his guilty plea. A sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 17. Simpson was indicted on a state jail felony charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, after he admitted to stealing more than $6,600 out of cash registers from Sept. 20 through Oct. 20, 2019.
An asset protection officer from Walmart reported the case to the Killeen police. Police viewed security camera footage of Simpson “randomly holding onto the cash a customer gives him and putting it to the side of the cash register before putting the money in his pocket,” according to the arrest affidavit.
