Killeen mayor: Emergency declaration in the works

The Killeen City Council has postponed its Tuesday workshop, as well as its Wednesday special meeting, due to the winter weather system moving through the area.
Mayor Jose Segarra said by telephone on Monday that an emergency declaration is also being developed due to the weather system, in conjunction with the city attorney and emergency management offices. The declaration will be similar to the one issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to the weather system.
Segarra said he plans to sign the declaration when it is ready, which was expected to be sometime late Monday afternoon.
The Killeen Council’s regular Tuesday workshop meeting is tentatively slated for 5 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, according to the city’s website.
The special meeting, a presentation on the city’s new comprehensive plan, will be postponed to a later date.
“As of right now, that’s the plan,” Segarra said, adding that tentatively the workshop would be rescheduled for Thursday, with some possible agenda items set for Tuesday to be discussed.
