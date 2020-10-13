Update, 11 a.m.: Police said a homeowner shot at a person who was threatening the homeowner. The person who was shot was airlifted to a hospital.
Police are blocking off a Killeen neighborhood after a possible shooting this morning.
As of about 10 a.m., Killeen police have blocked off the 1900 block of Kingwood Drive in north Killeen, not far from Rancier Avenue. Police at the scene would not confirm if a shooting had occurred, but said details would be released soon.
The Herald will update this story as soon as possible.
