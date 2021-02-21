Killeen, Nolanville Boys & Girls Clubs facilities will be open

In response to winter storm recovery-related school closures by KISD, the following Clements Boys & Girls Clubs facilities will open to serve 6-12-year-old youth from Monday through Wednesday, from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
"All enrollment and activity fees will be waived during this time of crisis," according to a news release. "If your child is not an active member, please visit www.bgctx.org/join to complete a membership application as soon as possible. Staff will have additional membership application available at each site on Monday morning."
The water pressure at all Boys & Girls Club facilities has returned to functional levels. Staff will have a limited supply of clean drinking water onsite each day, and will remain hypervigilant in working with youth to conserve all supplies of water / ensure safe use of non-potable water.
Boys & Girls Club trained staff will provide our community’s youth with a safe space and access to enriching programs and activities all while maintaining existing COVID-19 safety protocols, including mask requirements for all youth. Capacity will be limited to 75 youth at MLB, 250 youth at Woody Hall, and 30 youth at Nolanville to ensure additional pandemic and recovery-related safety precautions.
In partnership with KISD, BGC staff will provide youth with a lunch and afternoon snack, according to the release. Parents are encouraged to provide youth with breakfast and additional food options and additional drinking water during their time at the Club.
· McLaurin-Boyd Family Clubhouse (MLB): 703 N 8th Street, Killeen, TX 76541 | 254.699.5808
· Nolanville Unit (Nolanville): 400 Gold Star Avenue, Nolanville, TX 76559 | 254.275.8166
· Woody Hall Unit (Woody Hall): 5100 Trimmier Road, Killeen, TX 76541 |254.634.0308 (**Youth must be 7 years old to attend)
