Killeen opens additional water filling stations

The City has established three water filling locations for residents in need of water. The following locations will be open today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Killeen Water & Sewer, 805 W. Jasper Drive
Community Center Complex Ball Fields, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Haynes Elementary School, 3309 W. Canadian River Loop
Residents must bring their own containers to fill, and amounts may be limited depending on demand, according to a city of Killeen news release.
Killeen remains in Stage 5 water restrictions, so water usage should be limited to essential purposes only until further notice. A city-wide boil water order remains in effect, so all water should be boiled prior to consumption.
Private property water leaks continue to drain the supply of water. The City needs all residents to check their own properties for leaks as soon as possible and to report them immediately to 254-501-6320 or wsoperations@killeentexas.gov. We also ask that residents report leaks they see in their neighborhoods.
"Because of the cooperation of the public, we have seen significant progress in containing leaks," City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said in the release. "Water levels across the city are beginning to rise, which will create both supply and pressure. The vigilance of the public and adherence to water restrictions are speeding the restoration of services to all residents. Thank you for your cooperation and patience."
